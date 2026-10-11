Indian-Americans seek public office, back favourable candidates in US midterms

WASHINGTON: Indian-Americans are seeking not just a share in power in the US by getting elected as lawmakers but are also supporting others sympathetic to their cause in the November 3 midterm elections.

The outgoing US House of Representatives have six members of Indian origin, but the number is likely to shrink to four with Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois and Shri Thanedar from Michigan failing to clear the primaries.

Indian-American Congresspersons Ro Khanna (California-17), Pramila Jayapal (Washington-7), Ami Bera (California -3) and Suhas Subramanyam (Virginia-10) are up for re-election.

The US midterm elections are held halfway through a president's four-year term to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, the lower house of Congress, and about one-third of the 100-member Senate, the upper house.

The polls also include elections for several state governors and legislatures, as well as some mayors and other local officials.

The results determine which party controls Congress and can influence the president's ability to pass legislation.

Amish Shah, an emergency medicine physician, is the Democratic nominee from Arizona's first district for the elections to the US Congress, while Pia Dandiya is in the fray from Florida's 22nd district.

Five-term Congressman Krishnomoorthi was eyeing to become the first Hindu US Senator from his home state of Illinois, but lost in the primary to fellow Democrat Juliana Stratton in March.

Thanedar lost the Michigan primary for the 13th Congressional district to Donavan McKinney, backed by the Democratic Socialist Alliance, a group that has come to wield considerable influence within the Democratic Party.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur-turned-politician, is in the fray for Ohio Governor.

Endorsed by US President Donald Trump, Ramaswamy's campaign against Democratic nominee Amy Acton is facing headwinds.

"It is not enough to support Indian-Americans in the elections. We also need to support those sympathetic to the Indian diaspora and Hindus," Romesh Japra, a California-based cardiologist who founded the Americans4Hindus Political Action Committee (PAC), told PTI.