Indian-origin Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urges American citizens to stand against bigotry

Recently, Krishnamoorthi and the other Indian American members of Congress, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar, and Suhas Subramanyam, released a joint statement condemning the tearing of an Indian flag outside Frisco City Hall alongside hateful anti-India rhetoric.

"We strongly support the constitutional right to freedom of expression for all Americans. At the same time, we condemn the tearing of an Indian flag outside Frisco City Hall alongside hateful anti-India rhetoric, which continues to fuel anti-Indian violence and xenophobia. Acts of hate and intimidation targeting any community are unacceptable and have no place in our country,’’ the statement read.

“The Indian American community is an important part of our nation and deserves to feel safe and respected. As Indian Americans and South Asian Americans face harassment, xenophobia, and hateful rhetoric, leaders must speak clearly: hate targeting any community cannot be tolerated or ignored. We stand in solidarity with the Indian American community in Frisco and across the country. Everyone deserves to live with dignity and safety, free from fear, harassment, and discrimination,’’ the statement added.

Notably, last month, Krishnamoorthi and other Democratic lawmakers, Ted Lieu and Pramila Jayapal, had introduced a resolution in the US Congress condemning President Donald Trump’s amplification of "racist rhetoric", targeting Indian and Chinese Americans.

The resolution condemned Trump’s amplification on Truth Social of a racist post by radio host Michael Savage attacking birthright citizenship.

On April 22, Trump shared excerpts from ‘The Savage Nation’ radio show in which conservative commentator Michael Savage said, "A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and he/she brings the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

His remarks drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who argued that such language reinforces harmful stereotypes and contributes to prejudice against immigrant communities.