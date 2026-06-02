US Congressman Ro Khanna supports resolution condemning Hinduphobia, attacks on places of worship

Notable US Congressman Ro Khanna has endorsed a House resolution introduced by Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar, a Democrat from Michigan.

The resolution condemns Hinduphobia, anti-Hindu bigotry and attacks on places of worship. It also appreciates contributions of the Hindu-American community to the US' economic growth.

The resolution, moved on January 24 last year, has now been co-sponsored by 32 lawmakers, including Raja Krishnamoorthi and Suhas Subramanyam.

Khanna, a Democrat lawmaker who represents California, announced his support for the measure in a social media post.

"I'm proud to cosponsor @RepShriThanedar's bill H.Res.69 that celebrates the continued contributions and vibrant diversity of the Hindu-American community in the United States as we work to strengthen our nation's multiracial democracy," said Khanna, who is also of Indian descent.

The resolution noted that Hinduism is one of the world's largest and oldest religions, with over 1.2 billion adherents across over 100 countries.

It highlighted that Hinduism encompasses an array of diverse traditions and belief systems enshrining universal values of acceptance, mutual respect, and peace.

According to the resolution, the US has welcomed more than four million Hindus from around the world since the 1900s, representing diverse racial, linguistic, and ethnic backgrounds.