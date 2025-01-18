WASHINGTON: Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy plans to run for Ohio governor, multiple media reports said Friday.

Ramaswamy, 39, who had an unsuccessful run in the Republican presidential race, is now a close confidant of President-elect Donlad Trump and Vice President-elect J D Vance. Trump has entrusted him, along with Tesla owner Elon Musk, with the task of reforming the governance.

Born to Indian parents in Cincinnati and a Harbard and Yale graduate, Ramaswamy plans to announce his decision to run for Ohio governor soon, The Washington Post reported quoting anonymous sources.

Vivek's base plan remains [the] same: to get accomplishments at DOGE and then announce a run for governor shortly, an Ohio operative familiar with Ramaswamy's thinking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told The Washington Post.

The statement is drafted. It is ready, the person said Ramaswamy told them.

If elected, he would replace Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who is restricted with term limits.

The Ohio election is scheduled for November 2026.