Trump's trade wars sting US manufacturers ahead of midterms

NORTH JACKSON: For Doug Rende, who runs an aluminum product manufacturer in the US state of Ohio, President Donald Trump's tariffs have meant millions of dollars more in annual costs -- and recently, the Iran war has made shipments even more expensive.

Rende is chief executive at Shapes Unlimited, one of many American producers smarting from Trump's economic policies as midterm elections approach.

"Frustrating would be one word," Rende told AFP.

"And I think that we're sensing a lack of trust in not only the administration but the governmental process, the role of Congress to rein in executive power," he added.

Since returning to the presidency in January 2025, Trump has wielded executive authority to slap tariffs on various products and countries.

Besides aluminum, the duties hit steel and autos too, while US trading partners face additional tariffs that vary by country.

Even as some American manufacturers have benefited as their foreign competitors encounter higher barriers, others struggle with ballooning costs and persistent uncertainty.

Trump's spiraling trade fight with Canada and war with Iran have only deepened worries.

Grievances over Trump's trade policies are among fault lines that Democrats hope will work in their favor as they push to flip control of the Senate and House of Representatives in November's vote.