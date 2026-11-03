US midterm elections 2026: What's at stake and why the results matter

Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Americans head to the polls for the first nationwide vote since the 2024 presidential race. More than 51 million ballots had already been cast before Election Day, and the outcome will shape how much room Donald Trump has to operate with Congress over the last two years of his term.

Every one of the 435 House seats is up, along with 35 of the 100 Senate seats and 36 governorships. Democrats lead national polls by roughly nine points, Trump's approval was around 37% in early October, and political advertising is on track to hit a record $11.6 billion.

The big question: do Republicans hold on to Congress, or do Democrats take one or both chambers?

So what exactly are the midterms?

Americans pick a president every four years. Halfway through that term, they get another say, this time on Congress, the body that writes federal law, controls government spending and, in the Senate, confirms judges and senior officials.

Trump isn't on the ballot, so think of it as a report card. Voters can't remove him, but they can decide whether he keeps a friendly Congress or has to deal with one that can say no. History isn't on his side: in 20 of the last 22 midterms, the president's party lost ground.

What's at stake

Republicans run both chambers, but not by much. The Senate is split 53-47. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to reach 51, since at 50-50 the Republican vice-president breaks ties.

In the House, where all seats are up because members serve two-year terms, the Republican majority is razor thin. Democrats need a net gain of about three seats, and forecasters like the Cook Political Report now favour them there. The Senate, with only a third of seats in play, is harder to call.

Also on the ballot are 36 governorships, with open seats in Georgia, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin the ones to watch. There are also 145 statewide ballot measures, many of them about how elections are run, including voter ID rules in at least seven states.