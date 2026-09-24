California Governor Newsom says Trump presidency 'as we know it' ends in November

NEW YORK: California Governor Gavin Newsom has a prediction for November: Democrats retake the House, and Donald Trump's presidency "as we know it" is over.

"We're going to take back the House of Representatives. It's a day of reckoning, a new day coming," Newsom told AFP and two other outlets after a UN climate summit in New York.

"Trump's presidency, as we know it, ends in November," said the 58-year-old outgoing Democratic leader of the nation's most populous state, widely seen as a leading contender for his party's 2028 presidential nomination.

Newsom, who spoke Wednesday, did not give details on how he thinks a Democratic win would in essence end the Trump presidency.

But if Trump's Republicans lose control of one or both houses of Congress, Democrats can in fact curb the president’s expansive agenda -- though the executive still wields considerable power.

Newsom also insisted climate was winning politics -- if framed not as a "green" issue but as one tied to everything from grocery prices to home insurance to national security.

"People say 'why the hell are you talking about that, you should be talking about the kitchen table,' I said 'I am!'"

He pointed to the price of beef and coffee, and the challenges of insuring a home or getting a mortgage amid growing climate risks from more extreme wildfires to coastal erosion supercharged by El Nino.