Trump wants to make this US midterm year 'special' to avoid losing Republican control of Congress

DALLAS: Republicans at their midterm convention know that history is not on their side this election season, but they are counting on President Donald Trump and his two-day extravaganza in Dallas to rally voters to protect their House and Senate majorities.

They spent the first night denouncing Democrats as extremists before Trump capped Wednesday with a speech saying the choice this election is "very, very simple" and making the outlandish promise of $5,000 to each American adult, if his party wins. Such a proposal could cost more than $1 trillion at a time when the nation faces a record $40 trillion debt.

Thursday's lineup is expected to feature many of the same themes and includes a keynote from Vice President JD Vance and closing remarks from Trump.

Republicans are trying to overcome voters' concerns about the economy and the war in Iran, and many still see solidarity with Trump as their best shot at winning in November despite the president's low approval ratings.

"The midterms are not supposed to be won by the sitting president," Trump acknowledged during a lengthy primetime speech.

But he predicted this one will be "something very special," and encouraged voters to cast their ballots as if they were voting for him.

"Pretend I'm on the ballot," he said.

A roster of Republican lawmakers, some of them the most electorally endangered in the country, took their turns Wednesday echoing warnings that tax cuts and immigration enforcement are all at risk if Democrats win. Many others skipped the confab altogether, and the party is competing for attention with another American institution, the National Football League, which started its season this week.

Democrats, holding their own events around the city, portrayed the Republicans as out of touch with voters' concerns about high prices and the ethics of the Trump administration.

"We want to ensure that people can actually live their lives, be able to work, have access to healthcare," said Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, "and the president's more interested in sending bizarre, deranged social media posts and having his party in Dallas."