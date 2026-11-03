When will we know who controls the U.S. Congress? It could be a while

WASHINGTON: The stakes in Tuesday's election — which party will control Congress — are crystal clear. But when that will be known is impossible to say.

The Associated Press will be calling races in all 435 House districts and the 35 Senate contests that are up for election this year.

Control of the House depends on which party reaches 218 seats. Currently, 219 members caucus with Republicans, just one more than the minimum needed for a majority when all seats are filled. There are two vacancies now.

The bar for the Senate is 51 seats for Democrats or 50 for Republicans, since Vice President JD Vance can cast a tiebreaking vote for his party. Republicans have a 53-47 edge in the Senate right now.

During the last midterm elections in 2022, the AP called control of the Senate four days after Election Day, while the House call was eight days after.