Donald the Lame Duck? Trump will have other ideas

Washington, United States: President Donald Trump's second term has been a wild ride, but his last two years in power could be wilder still if Republicans lose control of Congress in Tuesday's US midterm elections.

From renewed military action against Iran to election challenges and fightbacks against Democratic investigations, Trump's post-midterms playbook could involve disruption on all fronts.

Analysts warn that Trump as a "lame duck" president could be the most vengeful Trump of all.

"I'm skeptical that President Trump will go quiet into that good night," Peter Loge, director of George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs, told AFP.

"There is nothing in history that says he will say 'I've been beaten, my time is over.' Every time Trump has been backed into a corner, he has shouted more and come out fighting."

Vetoes and vengeance

Trump has always viewed himself as a fighter. He has been clear he will take the same approach if Democrats win one or both chambers of Congress.

"If we didn't win, I veto everything" in any Democratic legislative agenda, Trump told the New York Post.

The White House says it is also ready to fight back against whatever investigations -- or impeachment proceedings -- Democrats throw at them.

"They'll probably go after me, and I'll go after them," Trump said in a Time magazine interview. Trump could even direct the Justice Department to investigate Democrats who are probing him.

Trump, who baselessly disputed his 2020 presidential election loss, could also interfere in the midterms by challenging counts or delaying the certification of disputed races.