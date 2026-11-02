Let the race to succeed Trump begin

Even those who merely skim through the current state of politics in the United States are unanimous that the Republican Party, which President Donald Trump has recreated in his image, will lose one or both chambers of the US Congress in the mid-term polls on November 3 (November 4 in India).

Yet, throughout his adult life, Trump has bounced back from adversities like the proverbial cat of nine lives. He has changed the US, perhaps forever, and the world in our time. Like the personification of many legends, he is erratic and unconventional, resulting in the unpredictable.

The outcome of the mid-term congressional elections, therefore, can be reduced to one word: turnout. Democrats will turn out to vote on November 3 with missionary zeal. Many Republicans have soured on Trump, yet they cannot bring themselves to vote for the other party. They are very likely to sit at home on election day. So will many right-leaning independents and undecided voters who tend to cast their ballots for right-of-centre nominees at the last minute.

Candidate George W Bush had Karl Rove—nicknamed ‘the Architect’—to ensure massive turnouts of voters who made up the Republican base. Rove was to Bush Jr what Amit Shah is to Narendra Modi. Similarly, candidate Barack Obama had David Plouffe, David Axelrod and Valerie Jarrett to ensure the turnout.

Trump is severely handicapped in this regard. His earliest campaign managers like Corey Lewandowski and Steve Bannon are either about to go to jail for their corruption in his current administration or have done a jail term for wrongdoings in his previous presidency. Trump, as he approaches sunset at the pinnacle of his public life, is happier now in the company of his executive assistant—the 35-year-old Natalie Harp—than among hard core political operatives.

On the critical need for mobilisation, there is an example by which Indians can relate to the relevance of turnout in US elections. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Eshwer Prasad Teki, who is Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s chief aide in charge of development of his adopted district of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, went there to check on the vaccination drive. To his horror, Teki discovered that the vaccination centres were deserted. No one from the district’s villages was getting vaccinated. They did not have the means or the money for transport to the vaccination centres.

Teki also found that 30 ambulances were idly stationed at one location in the district headquarters. His request to the health authorities to ferry villagers on these ambulances to be vaccinated was turned down on the ground that the ambulances were kept for emergencies. “All 30 ambulances?” Teki exploded. “What huge emergency would be requiring 30 ambulances at the same time?” The district health authorities were unmoved.

Luckily, the young district collector was open-minded and Teki convinced the collector to use these ambulances to transport villagers for vaccination. Their turnout became impressive. Sonbhadra was soon at the top of the vaccination records in UP. This and other similar initiatives in people mobilisation catapulted Sonbhadra to one of the top five slots among the Aspirational Districts Programme of NITI Aayog for six consecutive years.