Delhi AQI hits 482, plunges into severe category

TNIE online desk

A thick layer of smog engulfs the city, further deteriorating air quality at NH 24 on November 04, 2026 in New Delhi.

(Photo | Parveen Negi)

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), seven monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating severe air quality.

(Photo | Parveen Negi)

A thick layer of toxic smog has enshrouded New Delhi as the capital's air quality has plunged into the "very poor" to "severe" categories.

(Photo | Parveen Negi)

The national capital had recorded an average AQI of 377 on Wednesday, its worst reading in 288 days, according to CPCB data.

(Photo | Sayantan Ghosh)
(Photo | Sayantan Ghosh)
AQI touches 482 as Delhi battles worsening pollution, severe air likely to persist