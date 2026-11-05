Delhi AQI hits 482, plunges into severe category

TNIE online desk
A thick layer of smog engulfs the city, further deteriorating air quality at NH 24 on November 04, 2026 in New Delhi.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), seven monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating severe air quality.
A thick layer of toxic smog has enshrouded New Delhi as the capital's air quality has plunged into the "very poor" to "severe" categories.
The national capital had recorded an average AQI of 377 on Wednesday, its worst reading in 288 days, according to CPCB data.