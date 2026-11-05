AQI touches 482 as Delhi battles worsening pollution, severe air likely to persist

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 482 at 8.01 am, placing the national capital in the severe category as several parts of the city continued to record high levels of pollution.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), seven monitoring stations across the city recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating severe air quality.

Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI at 446, followed by Narela (434), Rohini (431), RK Puram (416), Bawana (412), North Campus of Delhi University (408) and Patparganj (405).

Air quality in several other parts of the city remained in the very poor category. Okhla Phase-2 and India Gate recorded an AQI of 399 each, while ITO reported 397 and Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 396. Chandni Chowk and Vasundhara Enclave registered AQI levels of 356 and 330, respectively.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 293, while the India Meteorological Department's Lodhi Road station reported 268, with both locations falling in the poor category.

The deterioration comes ahead of Diwali, with forecasts indicating that pollution levels could worsen further over the coming days. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi's air quality is likely to slip into the severe category on November 6 and 7, with the outlook for the subsequent six days also indicating severe conditions.

The national capital had recorded an average AQI of 377 on Wednesday, its worst reading in 288 days, according to CPCB data. The last time the city recorded a higher reading was on January 20, when the AQI stood at 378. As many as 22 monitoring stations had reported severe air quality on Wednesday, highlighting the widespread deterioration.

The spike in pollution levels has been attributed to a combination of local emissions, agricultural residue burning in neighbouring states and unfavourable meteorological conditions that hamper the dispersion of pollutants.