Delhi's AQI at 377, worst in 10 months; 22 monitoring stations record severe pollution ahead of Diwali

NEW DELHI: Wednesday saw a sharp deterioration in Delhi’s air quality, with the national capital’s average AQI climbing to 377, its worst reading in nearly 10 months, as pollution levels edged closer to the ‘severe’ category.

With 22 monitoring stations recording severe air quality and neighbouring NCR cities also witnessing high pollution levels, forecasts have indicated a further decline in air quality over the next few days.

The AQI at 377 was the highest since January 20, when the index had settled at 378, making it the worst reading in 288 days.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 458, followed by Jahangirpuri and Punjabi Bagh at 448 each, while Mundka recorded an AQI of 439. Of the 59 monitoring stations, 22 recorded ‘severe’ air quality, 32 were in the ‘very poor’ category and five recorded ‘poor’ air quality.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category on Thursday and it is likely to deteriorate further to the severe category from November 6 to 7.

PM10 emerged as the dominant pollutant in Delhi on Wednesday, marking a shift from the previous three days when PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant. PM10 is generally associated with coarse particulate matter, including road dust and construction dust.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, settled at 29.8 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below the season’s normal. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 29.6 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS), transport emissions contributed 15.5 per cent to Delhi’s pollution on Wednesday, while stubble burning accounted for 20.2 per cent.