Delhi records worst air quality in 287 days, AQI hits 350

NEW DELHI: The capital has recorded its worst air quality in 287 days on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 350, and 10 monitoring stations reporting severe pollution levels. Delhi last recorded a higher AQI on January 20 this year settling at 378.

Of the 57 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 10 recorded severe air quality, 35 were in the very poor category and 12 reported poor air quality. Jahangirpuri recorded the highest pollution level, with an AQI of 462, placing it in the severe category.

PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant in the index. These fine particulate matter particles, measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that air quality is likely to remain in the very poor category till November 6, with the outlook for the next six days indicating conditions could persist in the very poor to severe range. The city was brought under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Monday after the AQI deteriorated to 324, marking the first day of very poor air quality this season.