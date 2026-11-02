Delhi's AQI turns 'very poor' for first time this season, records 312

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 312 at 9 am.

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above the seasonal normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperatures at Palam, Lodhi Road, the Ridge and Ayanagar were 16.4, 16.8, 17.2 and 16.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five weather stations in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday.

The AQI of 312 was the morning reading and not the day's average, which will be released at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 301 and 400 falls in the 'very poor' category, while readings above 400 are classified as 'severe'.

Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Stage II measures are applicable when Delhi's AQI enters the 'very poor' category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decides on their implementation based on prevailing air quality levels and meteorological forecasts.

(With inputs from PTI)