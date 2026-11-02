Delhi’s clean air battle: Holes in the blanket

The Supreme Court oscillates between imposing a complete ban on firecrackers and allowing green crackers on Diwali. The festival invites a curious debate on air pollution control, as AQI jumps on and after Diwali. Despite the gains made in cleaning the air in recent years, the top court is disappointed with laxity in implementation of its orders. Marginal relief is no relief for a city that goes breathless in November. As the festival approaches again, the city has started to gasp, wondering what mechanism can plug holes in its clean air plan, argues city team.

As firecrackers make their way back into the Delhi markets, most citizens believe that it would hurt their lungs more than the ban hurt sentiments. With Diwali approaching, the air quality continues to stay in the ‘poor’ category with temporary relief now and then. However, when 18 of the 54 monitoring stations recorded ‘poor’ air quality, while 25 remained in the ‘very poor’ category, firecrackers don’t seem to be a good idea.

Although the top court, while removing the “blanket ban on firecrackers”, had issued a set of guidelines, they are hardly followed in the city’s markets. The Supreme Court had said it will not impose a complete ban on crackers since it may “hurt sentiments”.

However, it had said that it will not allow them throughout the day since it will have a huge impact on every living being, including the old, sick and children. That clause in the statement, however, seemed to have been forgotten even before the ink got dry.