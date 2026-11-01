Traffic snarls, 'frustrated' public: Anti-pollution restrictions kick in as Delhi's AQI turns 'poor'

The worsening air quality coincided with the implementation of a series of special winter pollution-control measures. These include restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi that meet BS-IV or older emission standards, a ban on dust-generating outdoor construction activities, doubled parking charges and a 50 per cent cap on physical attendance at government and private offices.

The restrictions will remain in force for varying periods between November 1 and February 28, with the aim of reducing vehicular emissions, dust pollution and traffic congestion during the winter months.

To ensure compliance, enforcement teams have begun conducting round-the-clock checks. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at entry points and other key locations are also being used to identify vehicles violating the restrictions.

The Delhi Transport Department has deployed around 250 enforcement personnel at major entry points, toll plazas and identified pollution hotspots.

A total of 39 teams have been stationed across 13 major toll plazas, including DND, Rajokri on NH-48, Ghazipur, Singhu border, Tikri and Badarpur.

Officials have been instructed to take action against vehicles that fail to comply with the rules, including issuing electronic challans and impounding vehicles in accordance with regulations.

The traffic disruption also triggered criticism on social media, with several commuters expressing frustration over the long queues and questioning whether the restrictions would lead to any meaningful improvement in air quality.

"If you are travelling to Delhi in the next few days, you will have to bear the brunt of this type of traffic. Plan accordingly. Delhi-NCR's air quality will have zero improvement because of this step," a social media user posted.

Another commuter said they had been stuck at the Delhi border for three hours, missing a significant part of an event they were attending.

"Three hours stuck at the Delhi border. What is the use of us even coming? The event I was supposed to attend was already halfway through. These restrictions are meant to reduce pollution, but commuters are being left stranded in endless traffic jams. And the funny thing is, it may not even prove effective in improving air quality," the commuter wrote.