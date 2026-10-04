Striking a balance with next-gen joined green crackers

How safe are the new-generation formulations?

According to NEERI's Interim Report on Green Firecrackers: Gen-2, new-generation formulations using reduced quantities of barium salts/nitrates in combination with other oxidisers achieved reductions of 45-60 per cent in PM10 and PM2.5 emissions compared with conventional formulations.

The report said the reduced-barium formulations not only lowered particulate emissions but also reduced the chemical and environmental footprint of barium compared with conventional firecrackers.

What was the issue before the Supreme Court?

The court was considering a clutch of applications seeking implementation of its October 23, 2018 judgment, which took note of deteriorating air quality in major cities.

In that judgment, the court prohibited the production of traditional firecrackers, including joined crackers or series crackers, using barium or its salts.

At the same time, it allowed community bursting of crackers during specified time windows — from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali and other festival days, and for half an hour after midnight on Christmas and New Year's Day.

The court had held that only green crackers and improved crackers with reduced emissions could be manufactured and sold.

In 2020, the National Green Tribunal banned the sale of all firecrackers in districts where the air quality index was worse than 'poor', or AQI 201 and above. The Supreme Court upheld the ban in September 2021 and said its directions had to be implemented by authorities in letter and spirit.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court also justified restrictions on the manufacture and sale of traditional firecrackers, saying celebrations could not come at the cost of other people's lives.

“We are not averse to celebrations, but we cannot celebrate at the cost of the lives of others… We can have celebrations without noise too,” a bench of Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna had said.

When did the Supreme Court impose a complete ban?

In 2023, the Supreme Court refused to permit the production and sale of green firecrackers “for the present” and rejected a plea seeking the manufacture and use of firecrackers containing barium.

The court also declined to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to ban the use of firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali.

Despite the ban, firecrackers were burst extensively during Diwali in 2024, triggering severe air pollution in Delhi. The Supreme Court subsequently pulled up the Delhi government and police over the failure to implement the ban.

The court also asked the Delhi government to consider whether a permanent ban on firecrackers was required, stressing that every citizen had a constitutional right to live in a pollution-free environment.

In December 2024, the Supreme Court directed Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to impose a complete ban on firecrackers until January 1, 2025, in line with Delhi's stringent year-round prohibition aimed at curbing air pollution.

In September 2025, the court also called for a pan-India ban on firecrackers.