SC says it won't impose complete ban, won't allow round-the-clock fireworks either

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said a complete ban on firecrackers could hurt sentiments, and made it clear that it would neither impose a total prohibition nor allow round-the-clock fireworks.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said a middle ground was needed to be found by specifying hours during which firecrackers could be used.

"We will make it very clear. Neither we are going to agree for total ban, nor are we going to allow them to do it (fireworks) for 24 hours a day. Total ban will affect sentiments. And allowing them throughout the day will have huge impact on every other living being including the old, sick and children.

"We need to find a solution by which we can give a specified time," the bench observed orally.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted a note saying a limited and conditional relaxation may be considered in respect of specified 'next-generation joined green crackers' as recommended by CSIR-NEERI -- complying with the applicable noise, emission and safety requirements, and subject to these firecrackers conforming to certain conditions.