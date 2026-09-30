SC weighs limited firecracker use ahead of Diwali, rejects total ban and unrestricted bursting

NEW DELHI: With Diwali nearing and Delhi's air quality set to dip, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would take a balanced approach, ruling out both a total ban and unrestricted use of firecrackers

Noting the environmental pollution in Delhi-NCR, a Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale said it would specify particular timings for bursting permissible types of firecrackers after CPCB report.

The bench said, "We will make it very clear. Neither we are going to agree with you for total ban. Nor are we going to allow them to do it for 24 hours. Total ban will affect sentiments. And allowing them throughout the day will have huge impact on every other living being, including old, sick, and children. We need to find a solution by which we can give a specified time."

The apex court made these observations after hearing a 2015 case where it has been passing orders, from time to time, imposing strict restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi and other north Indian States affected by air pollution between October to January or February

Due to persistent problem of poor air quality in Delhi-NCR, the apex court had earlier banned use of firecrackers in Delhi. However in 2025, top court permitted sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and NCR during Diwali for limited period.