SC weighs limited firecracker use ahead of Diwali, rejects total ban and unrestricted bursting

NEW DELHI: With Diwali nearing and Delhi's air quality set to dip, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would take a balanced approach, ruling out both a total ban and unrestricted use of firecrackers
Noting the environmental pollution in Delhi-NCR, a Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale said it would specify particular timings for bursting permissible types of firecrackers after CPCB report.
The bench said, "We will make it very clear. Neither we are going to agree with you for total ban. Nor are we going to allow them to do it for 24 hours. Total ban will affect sentiments. And allowing them throughout the day will have huge impact on every other living being, including old, sick, and children. We need to find a solution by which we can give a specified time."
The apex court made these observations after hearing a 2015 case where it has been passing orders, from time to time, imposing strict restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi and other north Indian States affected by air pollution between October to January or February
Due to persistent problem of poor air quality in Delhi-NCR, the apex court had earlier banned use of firecrackers in Delhi. However in 2025, top court permitted sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi and NCR during Diwali for limited period.
During the hearings in July and August this year, the court sought CPCB's response on whether partial relaxation for certain crackers may be possible.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for CPCB, sought time till October 15 to place CPCB's response on use of barium-based firecrackers. "Outdoor testing of barium-based firecrackers are yet to be conducted. I am requesting time till October 15," she said.
Bhati suggested manufacture of joint firecrackers or larri could be allowed subject to certain conditions. Hearing these submissions, the court said it was inclined to accept.
"During the course of hearing ASG submitted information pertaining to joint firecrackers. We are inclined to accept the suggestions made," it recorded.
Meanwhile another counsel told the court that during Diwali, crop burning will also happen. Those two days create so much havoc in the environment. So please consider these facts also.
The court assured it was not going to allow unrestricted use but would examine whether they can be used during specific timings during festival season.
Senior Advocate K Parameshwar representing certain firecracker manufacturers urged the Court not to single out Delhi when it comes to examining restrictions on firecracker use.
The Court eventually granted CPCB time to submit its report on impact of barium-based firecrackers. It also took note that some issues overlap with another pending case and agreed ideally both matters should be heard together by common bench.