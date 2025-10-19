Authorities issue over 100 licences for green firecracker sale in specific areas of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali, authorities have issued 103 temporary licences for the retail sale of NEERI-approved green firecrackers at designated locations across the city till Saturday, officials said.
District authorities, in coordination with the Delhi Police, has also formed patrolling teams headed by area sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines on the sale and use of green firecrackers.
A total of 159 applications were submitted for temporary licences to sell green firecrackers, of which 103 were approved, while 56 are still under process, a senior police officer said. The highest number of licenses — 21 — were issued in northeast Delhi, followed by 20 in east Delhi, 12 in Rohini, 9 in Dwarka, 6 each in New Delhi and southwest Delhi, 5 in outer north Delhi, 1 in outer Delhi, and 21 in north and central Delhi.
Patrolling teams from multiple agencies, including Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI- and PESO-approved green firecrackers with QR codes are sold and used. The Supreme Court has permitted the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to 20 and allowed their use between 6 am and 7 am, and from 8 pm to 10 pm on October 19 and 20.
Authorities have directed Delhi Police to process all temporary sale license applications within two days to ensure timely readiness. After Diwali, retailers will have two days to return or safely dispose of any unsold stock, following which restrictions will be reinstated.
Diwali will be celebrated on October 20. Officials clarified that only NEERI-approved green firecrackers carrying QR codes will be allowed, while banned types such as ‘ladi’ will not be permitted. Shops selling non-compliant or banned items will face immediate closure and license suspension.
Police officials said Supreme Court directives will be strictly enforced through intensive patrolling and monitoring of unauthorised sales. All police stations have been instructed to stay alert, particularly in areas with a record of violations.