Authorities issue over 100 licences for green firecracker sale in specific areas of Delhi

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Diwali, authorities have issued 103 temporary licences for the retail sale of NEERI-approved green firecrackers at designated locations across the city till Saturday, officials said.

District authorities, in coordination with the Delhi Police, has also formed patrolling teams headed by area sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure strict compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines on the sale and use of green firecrackers.

A total of 159 applications were submitted for temporary licences to sell green firecrackers, of which 103 were approved, while 56 are still under process, a senior police officer said. The highest number of licenses — 21 — were issued in northeast Delhi, followed by 20 in east Delhi, 12 in Rohini, 9 in Dwarka, 6 each in New Delhi and southwest Delhi, 5 in outer north Delhi, 1 in outer Delhi, and 21 in north and central Delhi.

Patrolling teams from multiple agencies, including Delhi Police, will ensure that only NEERI- and PESO-approved green firecrackers with QR codes are sold and used. The Supreme Court has permitted the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to 20 and allowed their use between 6 am and 7 am, and from 8 pm to 10 pm on October 19 and 20.