As green crackers arrive in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, hospitals brace for surge in burn cases

NEW DELHI: Every year, Delhi hospitals admit nearly 300 patients with firecracker-related burns during Diwali. With the Supreme Court allowing the use of green crackers this year, doctors anticipate the number of patients to rise. Even as the festival is still a few days away, residents across the city have already begun bursting crackers, prompting government hospitals to gear up for an expected surge in burn cases.
Hospitals run by the Delhi government--many already struggling with shortages of medicines and supplies--have placed urgent orders for essential burn ointments, gels, bandages, and injections. Special wards and casualty units are being prepared, while doctors and nursing staff have been instructed to remain on duty during the festive period.
At Lok Nayak Hospital, a 70-bed disaster preparedness ward has been set up exclusively for Diwali-related burn cases. “We have ample manpower and beds to handle a large number of patients. There is a shortage of supplies, but we have already placed urgent demands for ointments, gels, pads, and other materials,” said Dr Ritu Saxena, Chief Casualty Medical Officer at the hospital.
Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has also readied its burn and plastic surgery department for the festival. “Our emergency handles first-degree burns. Patients with second or third-degree burns are referred to our department. The ENT and orthopaedics teams also coordinate with us when needed," said Dr Dhirendra Suman, Head of the Burns and Plastic Department.
At Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the administration has deployed additional staff to handle Diwali emergencies. “We have placed orders for burn ointments and essential medical supplies. Mild cases will be treated in the casualty ward, while severe ones will be referred to higher centres such as AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital," said Dr Mrigendra Das, the hospital’s Medical Director.
AIIMS, which receives some of the most critical burn cases from Delhi and beyond, has expanded its burn unit for the festive week. “We convert our burns and plastic surgery ward into a 30-bed emergency unit during Diwali so that such patients can be treated directly, instead of being routed through the trauma or emergency wards,” said Dr Maneesh Singhal, Head of the Department of Burns and Plastic Surgery.
Last year, AIIMS treated several severe burn victims, including 11 patients who required limb amputations. “About half of our patients come from Delhi, 25 per cent from NCR, and the remaining from other states,” Dr Singhal said. “Nearly 75 per cent of the victims were between 10 and 25 years old.”
He added that during the previous Diwali season, the hospital treated many patients with burns caused by potash, a chemical that some people used to make makeshift firecrackers after the ban on traditional ones. “Potash is found in all types of crackers, but people tried to make their own, which was extremely unsafe,” he said.
At Safdarjung Hospital also, which sees one of the highest burn caseloads in the city, preparations are in full swing. A special OPD and casualty ward have been created to handle Diwali burn cases. "The new block has separate rooms for men, women, and children, equipped with advanced sterilisation systems, specialised dressing trolleys, and shadow-free lighting. The entire department, from nurses to faculty, will remain on duty,” said Dr Shalabh Kumar, Head of Burns, Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Dr Kumar said most burn cases during Diwali come from firecrackers like anaar (fountains), but diya-related injuries are also on the rise. “Clothes catch fire easily during festive rituals. People need to be cautious while lighting diyas or crackers, especially when wearing loose or flammable attire,” he said.