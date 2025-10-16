As green crackers arrive in Delhi-NCR for Diwali, hospitals brace for surge in burn cases

NEW DELHI: Every year, Delhi hospitals admit nearly 300 patients with firecracker-related burns during Diwali. With the Supreme Court allowing the use of green crackers this year, doctors anticipate the number of patients to rise. Even as the festival is still a few days away, residents across the city have already begun bursting crackers, prompting government hospitals to gear up for an expected surge in burn cases.

Hospitals run by the Delhi government--many already struggling with shortages of medicines and supplies--have placed urgent orders for essential burn ointments, gels, bandages, and injections. Special wards and casualty units are being prepared, while doctors and nursing staff have been instructed to remain on duty during the festive period.

At Lok Nayak Hospital, a 70-bed disaster preparedness ward has been set up exclusively for Diwali-related burn cases. “We have ample manpower and beds to handle a large number of patients. There is a shortage of supplies, but we have already placed urgent demands for ointments, gels, pads, and other materials,” said Dr Ritu Saxena, Chief Casualty Medical Officer at the hospital.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital has also readied its burn and plastic surgery department for the festival. “Our emergency handles first-degree burns. Patients with second or third-degree burns are referred to our department. The ENT and orthopaedics teams also coordinate with us when needed," said Dr Dhirendra Suman, Head of the Burns and Plastic Department.