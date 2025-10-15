SC permits sale, limited bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali; orders pollution monitoring

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali.

Allowing the joint request of the Centre and Delhi government, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran relaxed the ban on green firecrackers.

It asked the Central Pollution Control Boards and state pollution control boards of NCR to monitor the pollution level during Diwali and file reports before it.

"As a temporary measure, we allow bursting of crackers from October 18 to 21," the bench said.

"Crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR and they cause more damage than green firecrackers," the CJI said while reading out the operative part of the order.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment," the CJI said.