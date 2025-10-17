Green crackers take over Chandni Chowk amid festive rush

NEW DELHI: With Diwali around the corner, the bustling lanes of Chandni Chowk, city’s iconic market, are once again teeming with shoppers, festive decor and relentless traffic. But amidst the usual chaos, one notable shift is drawing attention - the complete dominance of eco-friendly crackers.

Stalls across the area, particularly near Gate No. 2 of the Red Fort Metro station, are stacked with brightly labelled boxes reading “Pollution Free,” “Go Green,” and “Big Sound, Less Smoke.”

Crackers such as “Original Wonder Throw” and other green variants have replaced traditional firecrackers, which are now nowhere to be found. Shopkeepers say the transition comes in response to the Delhi government’s complete ban on the manufacture, sale and bursting of conventional crackers to combat worsening air pollution during the festival.

“The demand is still there for loud crackers like ‘sutli bomb’ and ‘sky shots’, but we’re only selling what’s allowed now,” said a trader near the Town Hall area, gesturing to shelves lined with eco-friendly boxes.