Delhi wakes up to toxic haze and burning eyes post-Diwali

TNIE online desk
Delhi woke to a thick grey haze and alarmingly high pollution levels, severely reducing road visibility and causing citizens to report severe eye and throat irritation.
Delhi's AQI hit a hazardous 637 on Monday morning, with the overall index at a very poor 370. DTU and Burari Crossing recorded the worst air quality at 437 each.
Open-source tracking platform AQI.in reported Delhi's localized readings skyrocketed to 2,283 following the festival night, while Swiss tracker IQAir confirmed PM2.5 concentrations reached a staggering 170.
The concentration of PM10 was recorded at 126 Âµg/mÂ³. Ozone levels stood at 31, nitrogen dioxide at 44.6, sulphur dioxide at 32 and carbon monoxide at 1,461.5 Âµg/mÂ³, IQAir's data showed.
Despite strict official bans and restrictions on their sale and use, firecrackers were extensively burst across various neighborhoods throughout Diwali night.