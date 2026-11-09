Delhi's Diwali pollution data incomplete as 25 monitoring stations fail to record readings, Congress leader alleges

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday questioned the availability of air pollution data from Delhi's monitoring network on Diwali night, alleging that PM2.5 readings from 25 of the city's 39 monitoring stations were missing during a period when pollution levels at the remaining stations were nearly 38 times the World Health Organisation's (WHO) 24-hour guideline limit.

Citing Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Maken said no readings were recorded at the 25 stations between 2 am and 3 am on November 9. The average PM2.5 concentration at the nine stations with available data during that hour was 576 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), he said in a post on X.

The concentration was 38.4 times the WHO's 24-hour limit of 15 µg/m³ and 2.5 per cent higher than the 562 µg/m³ recorded at the same nine stations during the corresponding period on the previous Diwali.

Maken listed the stations where data was unavailable, including Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk, Dwarka Sector 8, ITO, Mundka, Najafgarh, Narela, Punjabi Bagh, R K Puram and Wazirpur.

He also shared hourly PM2.5 readings from the two Diwali nights, which showed higher pollution levels this year through much of the evening. The average concentration at 6 pm was 141 µg/m³, against 107 µg/m³ on the previous Diwali, an increase of 31.5 per cent. At 7 pm, it rose to 181 µg/m³ from 146 µg/m³.