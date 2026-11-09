Delhi's air pollution worsens as AQI crosses 600, peaks at 1,331

Delhi's air pollution reached alarming levels on Monday morning, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 637 at 9 am after a night of Diwali celebrations and firecracker bursts. The AQI had peaked at 1,331 at 1.31 am, according to AQI.in data.

The morning reading was nearly 69 per cent higher than the AQI of 393 recorded by the same platform on October 21, 2025, the day after Diwali last year, indicating a sharp deterioration in post-festival air quality.

Despite restrictions on firecrackers, residents across the national capital continued to burst crackers on Sunday evening, adding smoke and fine particulate matter to an already polluted atmosphere.

Monitoring stations across Delhi recorded similarly high pollution levels, while a blanket of grey haze reduced visibility and obscured roads and high-rise buildings.

In October, the Supreme Court had imposed restrictions on conventional firecrackers and permitted the use of approved green crackers under specified conditions during three-hour windows on Saturday and Sunday. Although these crackers generate fewer emissions, they are not pollution-free and continue to release particulate matter and other pollutants.