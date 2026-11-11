A close call in Assam: Kolkata-Sairang Express derails, all passengers safe

TNIE online desk
The Kolkata-Sairang Express (Train No. 13125) derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district at around 6.54 am on Wednesday, November 11.
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) initially reported that the locomotive and five coaches had derailed. The headline and local accounts referred to six coaches and the locomotive.
A possible brake failure was mentioned by a local resident, but the railway had not confirmed it. The initial railway statement attributed the derailment to the locomotive pilot's inability to control the train's speed.
The derailment occurred while the train was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train. The NFR said the locomotive pilot was unable to control the train's speed. Passengers were shifted to an alternative train, while senior railway officials reached the spot.