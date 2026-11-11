Kolkata-Sairang Express derails in Assam, six coaches and locomotive jump tracks

A locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday morning, prompting the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to launch relief and rescue operations.

The derailment involving Train No. 13125 occurred at around 6.54 am on November 11, while the train was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train, the NFR said.

According to the railway's initial statement, the locomotive pilot was unable to control the train's speed, resulting in the locomotive and five coaches derailing. The NFR said all passengers were safe and no injuries had been reported.

Passengers were being transported to their destinations by an alternative train, while relief and rescue operations were launched immediately, the railway said.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma told ANI over the phone that there had been no reports of casualties. He said senior railway officials had rushed to the spot following the incident.

In a statement carried by ANI, Sharma said the General Manager of the NFR, along with other officials, had also proceeded to the site.

A local resident, speaking to ANI, said he was out for his morning walk when he heard about the accident and rushed to the site, around 500 metres from Digaru railway station. He said he saw six derailed coaches and that several houses were located nearby.

"There were several houses nearby, but fortunately, no one was harmed," the resident said.

The resident also said there were reports of a possible brake failure, but this has not been confirmed by the railway. Demanding accountability, he said those responsible for the incident should be punished.

(With inputs from ANI)