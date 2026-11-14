Gaza's Ecological devastation & Humanitarian crisis

TNIE online desk

At COP31, Erdogan condemned Gaza's war as a genocide and ecocide, detailing massive infrastructure and olive tree destruction.

Photo | AP

Floods worsened rubble-filled Gaza, inundating thousands of tents and leaving displaced families without shelter or water.

Photo | AP

Experts noted that families are left with minimal cropland, heavily threatening food security, public health, and long-term agricultural survival across the entire enclave.

Photo | AP

The conflict has devastated maternal and newborn healthcare in Gaza, causing sharp spikes in miscarriages, premature births, and preventable infant deaths due to collapsing medical infrastructure.

Photo | AP

Ecological destruction will persist long after active fighting ceases. Contaminated groundwater, ruined marine habitats from munitions and sewage, and the complete collapse of sanitation infrastructure threaten public health.

Photo | AP
Photo | AP
World leaders begin UN climate conference talks as concerns raised over inadequate, slow action