Gaza's Ecological devastation & Humanitarian crisis

TNIE online desk
At COP31, Erdogan condemned Gaza's war as a genocide and ecocide, detailing massive infrastructure and olive tree destruction.
Floods worsened rubble-filled Gaza, inundating thousands of tents and leaving displaced families without shelter or water.
Experts noted that families are left with minimal cropland, heavily threatening food security, public health, and long-term agricultural survival across the entire enclave.
The conflict has devastated maternal and newborn healthcare in Gaza, causing sharp spikes in miscarriages, premature births, and preventable infant deaths due to collapsing medical infrastructure.
Ecological destruction will persist long after active fighting ceases. Contaminated groundwater, ruined marine habitats from munitions and sewage, and the complete collapse of sanitation infrastructure threaten public health.