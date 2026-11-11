World leaders begin UN climate conference talks as concerns raised over inadequate, slow action

ANTALYA: World leaders began formal discussions at the United Nations climate change conference in Turkey on Wednesday, hoping to agree on concrete actions to curb global warming after a year of deadly floods, heat waves and other climate-related disasters.

But many heads of the world's biggest polluting nations, including the United States, China and India, skipped the leaders' summit at the Conference of the Parties, called COP31, leaving a handful of nations and United Nations officials to urge action on climate change as a new report warns the gap between countries' promises and real emissions cuts is widening.

Speeches prompt the world to act now

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged the world to act in an opening speech at the leaders' summit following a colorful performance inspired by traditional folk dances from Turkey.

"We know the truth. Now we must act on it," he said. "Because climate action is more than a fight over a number or a thermometer. We are in the fight for our lives and our children's future."

Guterres outlined four principles to be used in climate negotiations: ditching reliance on fossil fuels, adapting society for a warmer world, generating more financial assistance from rich nations to countries coping with climate change and nations working together instead of fighting.

He called the framework "a new Climate Justice Compact based on shared responsibility, shared security and shared benefits."

"We do not need countries to agree on everything. But we do need them to cooperate on the things no country can solve alone," Guterres said.