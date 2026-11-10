India stresses equity in global climate action at COP31; says no one should be left behind

India on Tuesday underscored the growing urgency of ensuring equity in collective efforts to combat climate change, stressing that no one should be left behind, at the ongoing UN climate conference COP31 in Antalya, Turkiye.

The country has also underscored that just transition and meeting adaptation needs remain significant challenges, particularly for the Global South, where these are closely intertwined with the challenge of development itself.

India's opening statement at the conference was made by Narendra Bhooshan, secretary with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

This year's Conference of the Parties (COP), the world's premier annual climate change summit, opened on Monday and is scheduled to go on till November 20.

In the statement, India spoke about climate finance as well, saying public finance from developed countries remains central to catalysing climate action in developing countries and strengthening adaptation finance flows to address their vulnerabilities.

Moreover, India underscored the fundamental importance of Article 9.1 of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which establishes the developed countries’ obligation to provide financial resources to developing countries.

India has also reaffirmed its commitment to climate multilateralism and the principles of equity and ‘Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC)’, calling for a fair, equitable, and ambitious outcome at COP31.

(With inputs from PTI)