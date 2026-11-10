Time to practise what we preached on climate

There have been two broad approaches to environmental management—command and control (C&C), and environmental fiscal reforms. In India, the C&C approach has been the main tool, anchored in environmental laws such as the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Forests (Conservation) Act, 1980, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.
Unlike in many developed countries, it may be premature for India to adopt market-based instruments anchored in eco-taxes, as consensus across states would be key for implementation, including integration in the goods and services tax regime. But what if the everyday choices of the population are based not only on laws, taxes and rules, but also on the way those choices are presented to them?
Take the case for acting against pollution. Individual behaviours contribute immensely to emissions through consumption patterns, choice of transportation, and waste disposal, among other things. This is where the India-led global Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission, proposed at five years ago at the Glasgow COP, can be transformative in pursuing behavioural shifts among citizens towards adopting eco-friendly lifestyles.
Behavioural nudges are small changes in the way choices are presented that encourage people to choose a desired action without altering their choices. They influence behaviour in subtle, yet powerful ways. Such nudges could be implemented through framing effects and information campaigns, exercising smart defaults, influencing social norms, designing incentives and environmental alterations by removing external barriers that influence choices.
To do this effectively, identifying actions contributing to pollution would be key—zeroing in on transportation, household energy use, waste management and consumption.
Solutions for transportation must identify inadequate first- and last-mile connectivity, access barriers, safety concerns and extreme congestion during peak hours that constrain daily commuters from using public transport. Experiments that have used personalised, point-to-point travel information with clear route maps and specific information on time-saving and emission-reduction have proved better at increasing the use of public transport in richer countries. In Hong Kong, for example, a 25 percent pre-peak time fare discount for morning commutes to one of the 29 heavy-use stations eased peak train crowding by 3 percent.
In India, transport systems could display a public report showing the emissions per mode of transport. Commuters who select the lower-emission modes may be rewarded with travel credits, which could be redeemed while paying for future trips. Tech-driven behavioural studies in Bengaluru show such efforts can remove barriers to taking public transport, resulting in higher metro use. Signage on step counts and calories burned through walking in public transport spaces could nudge those conscious of completing their daily quotas.
Switching off car engines at traffic signals is not a common habit in India. At a railway crossing in England’s Canterbury, carefully-worded road signage reduced the number of drivers leaving the engine on during waits. What worked were messages focused on outcome (improvement of air quality), social norm (being a responsible driver) and self-regulation (thinking about own action).
Linking outcomes with rewards and gamification to drive small but consequential ‘power habits’ can be explored. A campaign on these lines would need to be rolled out in each state. Provision for energy-saving exchange coupons and such innovations could also be thought of as part of this strategy.
Another area, and a key cause of concern in developing economies, is waste management and consumption. A formal arrangement needs to be explored in the ‘refuse and reuse’ mindset, for which educating the public is key, wherein specialised sessions on properly segregating dry waste, wet compost and, in cases, hazardous electronic waste.
The Haritha Keralam Mission, which has a dedicated team of trained supervisors and workers for doorstep waste collection and segregation with a predictable schedule and user fees to feed into recycling units, could be replicated and scaled up for municipalities across India.
For e-waste, substantive exchange offers for those who use electronic items for a longer period could be devised. This will promote mindful tech purchases and maintenance, rather than replacing gadgets quickly.
India has explored behavioural approach earlier. The best example is in the energy sector, whose lessons would need to be scale up. Power-rating labels and operating cost information on electrical devices have nudged consumers towards buying energy-saving appliances. The Give It Up campaign for LPG subsidy, launched in 2015, has intensively used behavioural approaches, enabling effective redirection of government resources.
A widespread information campaign with practicable energy-saving steps, along with technical support to industrial consumers, launched in Japan after the Fukushima incident, resulted in reduced energy consumption. Similar strategies on energy efficiency could be replicated for implementation across states through local bodies.
A behavioural approach is not a substitute. It will be effective only when complemented with adequate institutional support, robust infrastructure and interesting incentives. But without a behavioural strategy, pollution control and sustainability enforced by a responsible citizenry would remain a dream.
Surjith Karthikeyan | Director, Union Ministry of Finance
Al Jamila Siddique | Assistant Director, Union Ministry of Finance
(Views are personal)