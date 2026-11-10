Time to practise what we preached on climate

There have been two broad approaches to environmental management—command and control (C&C), and environmental fiscal reforms. In India, the C&C approach has been the main tool, anchored in environmental laws such as the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Forests (Conservation) Act, 1980, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Unlike in many developed countries, it may be premature for India to adopt market-based instruments anchored in eco-taxes, as consensus across states would be key for implementation, including integration in the goods and services tax regime. But what if the everyday choices of the population are based not only on laws, taxes and rules, but also on the way those choices are presented to them?

Take the case for acting against pollution. Individual behaviours contribute immensely to emissions through consumption patterns, choice of transportation, and waste disposal, among other things. This is where the India-led global Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) mission, proposed at five years ago at the Glasgow COP, can be transformative in pursuing behavioural shifts among citizens towards adopting eco-friendly lifestyles.

Behavioural nudges are small changes in the way choices are presented that encourage people to choose a desired action without altering their choices. They influence behaviour in subtle, yet powerful ways. Such nudges could be implemented through framing effects and information campaigns, exercising smart defaults, influencing social norms, designing incentives and environmental alterations by removing external barriers that influence choices.

To do this effectively, identifying actions contributing to pollution would be key—zeroing in on transportation, household energy use, waste management and consumption.

Solutions for transportation must identify inadequate first- and last-mile connectivity, access barriers, safety concerns and extreme congestion during peak hours that constrain daily commuters from using public transport. Experiments that have used personalised, point-to-point travel information with clear route maps and specific information on time-saving and emission-reduction have proved better at increasing the use of public transport in richer countries. In Hong Kong, for example, a 25 percent pre-peak time fare discount for morning commutes to one of the 29 heavy-use stations eased peak train crowding by 3 percent.

In India, transport systems could display a public report showing the emissions per mode of transport. Commuters who select the lower-emission modes may be rewarded with travel credits, which could be redeemed while paying for future trips. Tech-driven behavioural studies in Bengaluru show such efforts can remove barriers to taking public transport, resulting in higher metro use. Signage on step counts and calories burned through walking in public transport spaces could nudge those conscious of completing their daily quotas.