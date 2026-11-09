World entering 'age of climate extremes': UN chief

ANTALYA: The world is entering a new reality where climate extremes are the norm, the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday, urging leaders at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey to "get serious".

"A supersized El Nino is colliding with a planet already superheated by manmade climate change," the UN secretary-general said in a statement.

"We have entered a new age of climate extremes."

As leaders gathered in Antalya for the UN climate summit, Guterres called on them to "get serious by cutting emissions faster, accelerating a just transition from fossil fuels and delivering the finance and protection vulnerable countries need".

His statement came as the UN's World Meteorological Organization released a report indicating that 2026 has continued a streak of exceptional global temperatures, melting ice and rising sea levels.

Each of the past 12 years have been among the hottest 12 years on record, the agency said, with this year expected to be among the hottest ever.

'Off the charts'

"What we are seeing gives new meaning to the phrase off the charts," WMO chief Celeste Saulo told reporters in Geneva, cautioning that the current exceptionally strong El Nino could unleash more heat and extreme weather well into next year.

"We should prepare for another record-breaking year in 2027."

The global average surface temperature between January and September this year was around 1.47 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, the WMO said.

And this year's El Nino -- expected to be the strongest since 1950 at least -- could push the figure higher by the end of the year.