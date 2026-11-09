Leaders gather in Turkey for UN climate summit after a disastrous year of extreme weather

ANTALYA: World leaders, delegates and climate activists on Monday will begin negotiations on curbing climate change, which in the last year has led to rising temperatures, deadly heat waves in Europe and beyond, and has played a role in disasters like the devastating floods in Nepal.

This U.N. climate summit, called the Conference of the Parties, or COP31, also comes as the war in Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, pushing up global prices of gasoline and oil and myriad products made with them, such as fertilizers and pesticides. The disruption has pushed governments to rethink energy policies, both in the short-term and long-term, including increased investment in renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Delegates, meeting in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, will come under pressure to develop new pledges for climate action while implementing previous promises. The stakes are high: climate scientists say global average temperature rise will exceed 1.5 C (2.7 F) since the early 1800s.

Limiting temperature rise to that threshold was a goal established during the 2015 Paris Agreement. Since then, it's been a focus of international climate negotiations. That the goal is no longer realistic underscores how difficult it's been for the world to cut greenhouse gas emissions, which are released into the atmosphere when fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal are burned, leading to climate change.

"This is the first COP where it is clear beyond a reasonable doubt that the world will overshoot the 1.5-degree target," said Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum. "We will not look away, and we will not lower our ambition."

Kurum, the COP31 president, has said that rather than establishing new targets, he wants the summit to focus on turning previous climate commitments into action.