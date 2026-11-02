Ice loss impacts this year a wake-up call for world leaders ahead of COP31: ICCI chief scientist

Having undertaken multiple field campaigns in Antarctica and High-Mountain Asia, Kirkham's research expertise spans the stability of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, snowpack and glacier monitoring in the Himalayas, and the deglaciation of the ice sheets which used to cover Europe.

Explaining the compounding impact of melting glaciers on long-term water security, he said that melting ice initially increases water volumes, but the water dries up once the glaciers begin to dwindle, with implications for agriculture, drinking water, irrigation and power supply, as many hydropower plants are fed by glacier and snow melt in the summer.

"There's also a dual element to this. If we look back at what happened in Sikkim (in 2023), where a power plant was destroyed, and at the infrastructure destroyed in the Nepal floods, many of these hazards can damage power infrastructure. That infrastructure is really critical for nations moving away from fossil fuels towards renewables -- which is exactly what we need to prevent and slow down these impacts from the loss of the cryosphere," Kirkham told PTI.

Speaking about the policy recommendations in the report, he referred to the examples of the disasters in India and Nepal in recent years and emphasised that there is huge value in deploying early warning systems and monitoring these high mountain and other cryosphere hazards to minimise the impacts on people.

"One of the recommendations of the report is that the local people who are affected by this need to be included from the very beginning as those systems are designed. We can't just place and implement these systems on them; they have to be really brought in. That way, if they notice changes, they can contribute by setting off these early warning systems, understand the risks they're facing, and what can be done to minimise them," he said.

Asked how essential cross-border data-sharing mechanisms are to averting such crises, Kirkham said they are vital, as many impacts of ice loss are transboundary by nature, making knowledge-sharing on sudden-onset hazards, such as glacier lake outburst floods and ice-rock avalanches from the high mountains, critical. He cited the Nepal disaster, which affected both China and Nepal and also had downstream impacts in India.

He further called for scaling up existing monitoring systems to better target and understand the hazards, adding that multiple nations need to cooperate on this work.

"It's a global problem, and it requires a global response to limit emissions, slow the rate of loss and build resilience, often across borders," the chief scientist at ICCI told PTI.

With a week to go for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Kirkham stressed that scientists would keep bringing forward the message that further delay worsens the impacts and raises costs in the long run, adding that this year's visibility of ice-loss impacts should be a wake-up call for global leaders.

Expressing hope that the best available science would inform policy, he said the way forward lay in a step up in political ambition and long-sighted leadership.