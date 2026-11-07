Nepal releases names of 2,465 missing after August 26 floods; 171 foreigners among them

Nepal on Saturday released details of 2,294 nationals from 32 districts and 171 foreign nationals from seven countries who went missing after devastating floods struck the Himalayan nation on August 26.

The announcement comes a month after the government called off its 40-day search-and-rescue operation for victims of the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli floods, which claimed at least 1,455 lives and left 5,285 people missing, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

The authority clarified that the list includes only those whose missing status has been verified by the respective District Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees. No further details were available about the remaining missing persons who were not included in Saturday's list.

The disaster management authority has asked individuals listed as missing, or their immediate family members, to submit a claim within seven days if they are subsequently found to be alive or located.

Rasuwa district accounts for the highest number of missing Nepali nationals, with 1,538 people, according to the NDRRMA list.

The authority has also published details of 171 missing foreign nationals from seven countries, excluding India. The list is available on its official website.

Of the missing foreign nationals, 54 are from Malaysia and Ukraine, 33 from Australia, 11 from Russia, nine from South Korea, eight from Germany and two from Italy.

The NDRRMA said it had not yet received a verified list of missing Indian nationals from the Indian Embassy.

The list of missing Nepali nationals was compiled based on recommendations from local governments in the areas where the individuals had their permanent residences. It was subsequently approved by the respective District Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committees.

Information on missing foreign nationals was obtained through the Department of Consular Services and diplomatic missions based in Nepal or those designated to oversee the country, the authority said.

The NDRRMA said it would issue a revised notice after receiving further information from district administration offices in the 32 affected districts and the relevant diplomatic missions.

Nepal called off its 40-day search-and-rescue operation on October 5 and shifted its focus to rehabilitation and reconstruction in the affected areas.

The flash floods originated near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastating towns and villages across northern and central Nepal.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away houses, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging several hydropower projects.

(With inputs from PTI)