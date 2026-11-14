Rahul Gandhi participates in Hyderabad gig workers rally

TNIE online desk
On Saturday, the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched "Telangana Gig Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Scheme" at Jayabheri grounds in Madhapur, Hyderabad
Rahul recalled that he, the Congress party and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to stand by gig workers and recognise their hard work. "We made that promise, and we have fulfilled it," he said.
He said the Telangana government was working to address these concerns by ensuring transparency in payments and providing workers with details of the amounts they earn for every delivery.
Rahul Gandhi interacted with Gig workers and asked them about their well-being, saying he understood their hardships and the challenges they face
He said the Telangana government was working to address these concerns by ensuring transparency in payments and providing workers with details of the amounts they earn for every delivery.