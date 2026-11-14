Rahul Gandhi launches Telangana gig workers’ welfare scheme, says law guarantees access to work data

HYDERABAD: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, assured that the Congress will support Gig workers and protect their rights.
On Saturday, the LoP launched "Telangana Gig Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Scheme" at Jayabheri grounds in Madhapur. Before that, Rahul, along with CM Revanth Reddy and other leaders, hosted a Byke Rally with Gig workers from Shilparam.
LoP Rahul Gandhi interacted with Gig workers and asked them about their well-being, saying he understood their hardships and the challenges they face in their daily lives.
The LoP recalled that he, the Congress party and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised to stand by gig workers and recognise their hard work. "We made that promise, and we have fulfilled it," he said.
He pointed out that India lacked comprehensive data on gig workers, including information about delivery timings, working hours and payments. "You do the hard work, but you do not even have access to your own data," he observed.
He said the Telangana government was working to address these concerns by ensuring transparency in payments and providing workers with details of the amounts they earn for every delivery.
Highlighting the challenges faced by delivery workers who ride motorcycles in the scorching summer heat across Telangana’s cities, Rahul Gandhi said they previously had no proper facilities to rest. He noted that the Telangana government had now established rest houses in Hyderabad and other cities across the state.
He also highlighted welfare measures for gig workers, including accident insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, along with pension benefits and other facilities.
Explaining the proposed welfare mechanism, Rahul Gandhi said that one percent of the value associated with every delivery and transportation transaction would be contributed to the gig workers’ welfare fund. The amount would be deposited with the Gig Workers’ Welfare Board and subsequently credited to the workers’ accounts.
Rahul Gandhi said there were two contrasting ideologies in the country. He alleged that the RSS-BJP ideology promoted exploitation of workers and expected them to work round the clock, with the benefits of their labour going to corporate groups such as Adani and Ambani.
In contrast, he said the Congress believed that gig workers were the foundation and partners of the nation and deserved dignity, security and protection.
"The Congress believes that gig workers should receive a share of every delivery and have the right to adequate rest," he said, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach did not ensure such benefits for workers.
Assuring continued support, Rahul Gandhi said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Telangana government would stand firmly with gig workers, supporting their children’s education and safeguarding their health and welfare.
Urging workers not to be afraid, he assured them that the Congress party would stand by them.