TNIE online desk
Punjab is gearing up for a high-stakes political showdown in February 2027 as voters prepare to elect a new 117-member Legislative Assembly.
AAP has moved fastest off the blocks, already declaring 71 candidates across two lists and launching a dedicated farmer manifesto in Moga.
Once Punjab's dominant regional force, SAD is returning to its traditional Moga launchpad to rally its core Panthic and rural Sikh vote bank around regional pride and farmer issues.
Under new state chief Pargat Singh and AICC in-charge Sachin Pilot, the party is promising local, merit-based tickets rather than "parachute" candidates to consolidate Dalit and rural Jat Sikh voters.
Having inducted several high-profile former AAP parliamentarians and sitting MLAs over the past year, the BJP has formed heavyweight Manifesto and Chargesheet committees to target the Mann government on corruption, debt, and security.
Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, SAD (Amritsar) led by Simranjit Singh Mann, SAD (Punar Surjit) led by Giani Harpreet Singh, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Avtar Singh Karimpuri.