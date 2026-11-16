BJP to prepare 'chargesheet' on AAP's failures ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: A day after announcing the formation of its state manifesto and chargesheet committees, the BJP on Monday held their first meetings to prepare a 'Janata Sankalp Patra' and a chargesheet highlighting the failures of the AAP government ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Both meetings were held virtually and chaired by Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia. Co-in-charge Virendra Sachdeva also joined online.

During the meeting, members discussed several shortcomings of the state government and decided to prepare a chargesheet for the people of Punjab, covering issues such as drug addiction, ransom calls, illegal mining, pending government dues, outstanding payments to government employees, corruption and crime.

The committee has been tasked with preparing a detailed report on the alleged failures of the AAP government in tackling corruption, law and order issues and drug addiction.

It was also decided that these alleged failures would be highlighted on social media, with constituency-wise shortcomings being documented and brought to public attention.

The leadership was asked to prepare a people's manifesto that reflects the aspirations of Punjab's residents and includes a roadmap for fulfilling the promises made by the party.