BJP to prepare 'chargesheet' on AAP's failures ahead of 2027 Punjab polls

CHANDIGARH: A day after announcing the formation of its state manifesto and chargesheet committees, the BJP on Monday held their first meetings to prepare a 'Janata Sankalp Patra' and a chargesheet highlighting the failures of the AAP government ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
Both meetings were held virtually and chaired by Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia. Co-in-charge Virendra Sachdeva also joined online.
During the meeting, members discussed several shortcomings of the state government and decided to prepare a chargesheet for the people of Punjab, covering issues such as drug addiction, ransom calls, illegal mining, pending government dues, outstanding payments to government employees, corruption and crime.
The committee has been tasked with preparing a detailed report on the alleged failures of the AAP government in tackling corruption, law and order issues and drug addiction.
It was also decided that these alleged failures would be highlighted on social media, with constituency-wise shortcomings being documented and brought to public attention.
The leadership was asked to prepare a people's manifesto that reflects the aspirations of Punjab's residents and includes a roadmap for fulfilling the promises made by the party.
Committee members were also asked to engage with different sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, the poor and marginalised communities, and submit their inputs to the chairman for concrete action.
All 13 members of the manifesto committee attended the meeting. They included its chairman Avinash Rai Khanna, a former state president and former Rajya Sabha member, BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, former state ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, former Union minister Som Prakash, MPs Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ashwani Sekhri, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur and HS Phoolka.
After the meeting, Poonia chaired a meeting of the State Chargesheet Committee, headed by former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. Among those who attended were former National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Shwet Malik, Preneet Kaur, Rajya Sabha MPs Vikramjit Singh Sahni and Ashok Mittal, and SS Channi.