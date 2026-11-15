Punjab BJP forms manifesto, chargesheet committees for 2027 Assembly elections

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted its State Manifesto Committee and State Chargesheet Committee as part of its preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, assigning key responsibilities to several senior party leaders.

According to letters issued under the signatures of Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state president and former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna has been appointed chairman of the 13-member State Manifesto Committee, while former state president and former MP Sunil Jakhar will head the 14-member State Chargesheet Committee.

The Manifesto Committee includes Manpreet Singh Badal, Ashwani Sharma, Manoranjan Kalia, Som Parkash, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Ashwani Sekhri, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Harbhajan Singh, Parampal Kaur and H.S. Phoolka.

The Chargesheet Committee comprises Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Vijay Sampla, Shwet Malik, Maharani Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Dinesh Babbu, Sushil Rinku, Geja Ram, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, S.S. Channi and Jagmeet Singh Brar.

Announcing the appointments, Dhillon said the party would constitute a few more important committees in the coming days.

The formation of the two committees marks a key step in the BJP's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. The Manifesto Committee will be responsible for bringing together inputs and experience from senior leaders to prepare the party's election manifesto, while the Chargesheet Committee has been entrusted with a separate responsibility as part of the party's election preparations.