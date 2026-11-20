TNIE online desk
A Punjab-born Sikh businessman, Sukhdev Singh Kang, who bought Sonia Gandhi’s six-bedroom ancestral home in Lusiana, Italy, in 2020, is planning to convert it into a museum dedicated to her family’s history. It reads "India House, Place of Birth, 9 December 1946, Sonia Gandhi."
The businessman, who moved to Italy in 1992, says the house has been preserved in its original condition, with only necessary repairs. The property was earlier sold to him by a local family that wanted an Indian buyer because of its association with Sonia.
Visitors, particularly from India, are increasingly visiting the house to see where Sonia spent her childhood. Kang says he wants to preserve its character and offer visitors a glimpse into her early life. The property is also bringing business to nearby eateries and accommodation facilities.
Kang says he has obtained the necessary permissions for the museum. He has appealed to Sonia and her children, Rahul and Priyanka, to provide personal belongings and other memorabilia that can be displayed at the house.