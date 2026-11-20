"Sonia Gandhi’s father, Stefano Maino, was a mason and building contractor. It is an ancestral home, and we are ready to hand over the keys whenever the family wish to come. The locals known to the family in the village were also eager to meet her (Sonia), as she had only come twice to the village after her marriage,’’ said Kang.

Kang further said that only old furniture and some old black and white photos of the Maino family are there in the house. "We do not want to rent out this house, as a few people have suggested. We can get more than 800 euros a month."

"I request Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to give me some personal belongings and other articles which can be displayed in the house as I am converting it into a museum,’’ said Kang.

Kang added that the property is not a real estate acquisition but an opportunity to preserve a small piece of the personal history of one of India’s most prominent political leaders.

"We want visitors and tourists to get a glimpse of Sonia's family background and early life as this house has gradually emerged as a point of interest for visitors, particularly from India,’’ he said.

A young girl growing up in Italy would have scarcely foreseen that a meeting in Cambridge would alter the course of her life completely. She met Rajiv Gandhi there, and her whirlwind love story eventually brought her to India.

The growing interest in the house is also giving the village’s local businesses a boost as visitors are stopping by nearby eateries and accommodation facilities, bringing them more customers.

Kang said that there was a suggestion to convert it into a gurdwara, but they prefer not to change its character.

Kang explained that locals happily point out the property as "Sonia Gandhi’s house” whenever they see tourists from India come here to see the property.

He said that the family organises a function every year on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, and when they bought the property, several prominent people, including politicians, attended the house’s inauguration.

Kang said that he had employed an Italian lady as the caretaker of the property, who comes twice a week to clean the house; the keys are with her, and he gives her 100 euros a month, besides paying a property tax of approximately 1,000 euros per year.