From Cambridge courtship to India Gate dates, Sonia Gandhi recalls her early years with Rajiv

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Monday offered a rare glimpse into her early relationship with former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, recalling their romance in Cambridge, the letters they exchanged while living in different countries and their ice cream outings at Delhi’s India Gate.

Speaking at the official launch of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, at ITC Maurya in New Delhi, Sonia described their romance as “magical” when asked about it by HarperCollins India executive publisher Poulomi Chatterjee.

According to a PTI report, Sonia recalled their first meeting, their “carefree days” in Cambridge and the period when Rajiv returned to India while she went back to Italy. The two wrote to each other every day, numbering their letters because they took time to reach their destinations.

“We used to write to each other every day,” she said, describing the period as “a very special time”.

She also spoke fondly of their early married life in Delhi, which she described as “very quiet” and “very nice”. Rajiv was then training to become a pilot in Secunderabad, and his flying schedule often left him with only a couple of flights a week. Sonia sometimes accompanied him, and the couple also spent time with his pilot friends.

Among her fondest memories were their visits to India Gate for ice cream.

“That was the only ‘manoranjan’, so to speak, in those days,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Sonia recalled a favourite ice cream seller at India Gate and said vendors would sometimes allow them to pay the next day if they did not have enough money.

“They would say, ‘Koi baat nahi, kal aao’,” she recalled with a smile.