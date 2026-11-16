BJP leader Amarinder Singh’s presence at Sonia Gandhi’s book launch fuels speculation ahead of Punjab polls

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh’s presence at the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love,’ renewed talk of his possible return to the Congress fold ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Though Singh’s front row seat drew attention at the launch, Singh said he had come to reciprocate a gesture from Sonia Gandhi, who had attended three of his own book launches. Asked if he would rejoin the Congress, he replied, “No.” He said he had known the Gandhi family for years and that they shared “a very close bond”.

“We have come here for a social event. How do political issues come into this?” Singh said, adding that people in many countries continued to meet socially regardless of their political affiliations. He said he had read the memoir and called it “a wonderful book”.

Rahul Gandhi referred to Singh in his speech while recalling the only fight he and his sister had witnessed between their parents. “We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amrinder Singh on the phone when it happened,” he said.

Singh said no one in the Congress had approached him about returning. “My interactions with them have been purely social. They have never asked me to join them or advised me against joining them,” he said.

Talk of Singh’s return began in August, when Rahul Gandhi named him as his favourite BJP politician during an Instagram question and answer session. Asked about a possible return in a recent media interview, Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot said, “Anything is possible in politics.”

Singh led the Congress to a landslide victory in the 117-member Punjab Assembly in 2017 and became chief minister for a second time. He stepped down in 2021 amid infighting in the state unit, quit the Congress and founded the Punjab Lok Congress. He later merged it with the BJP after his party failed to win a seat in the 2022 Assembly polls.