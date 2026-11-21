TNIE online desk
KL Rahul hit his 13th Test ton on Day 3 vs New Zealand, his second in 2026 after Mullanpur vs Afghanistan, shining as a top WTC opener with a single off Jacob Duffy.
Rahul completed Test centuries across all SENA nations—South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia—marking his seventh SENA hundred in his maiden Test on Kiwi soil.
At 34, KL Rahul became the very first Indian opener to score Test hundreds in all four SENA countries, cementing his place among India's finest traveling batters.
Rahul is now the fifth Indian batter to achieve the all-SENA Test hundred feat, joining Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli.
Beyond India, Kumar Sangakkara, Saeed Anwar, and Younis Khan also boast Test tons in every SENA country, placing Rahul in elite Asian company.