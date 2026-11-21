WELLINGTON: India's KL Rahul on Saturday scored his 13th Test century on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here, underlining his status as one of the leading openers of the current WTC cycle.

Rahul reached the landmark, his second of the year after a 100 against Afghanistan at Mullanpur, with a single off home pacer Jacob Duffy.

With this knock, Rahul also completed the rare honour of scoring a hundred in all SENA nations - South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He also became the first Indian opener to achieve this feat.

The 34-year-old reached the milestone on his first Test on New Zealand soil, and overall it was his seventh hundred across SENA nations in the longest format of the game.

He is also the fifth Indian batter after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli to score hundreds in all SENA countries.

Apart from these Indian batters, former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara and former Pakistan batters Saeed Anwar and Younis Khan have also scored centuries in all four SENA countries.