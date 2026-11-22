TNIE online desk
Gummidipoondi, an industrial town on the northern outskirts of Chennai, emerged as the most polluted city in the country on Saturday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 342, higher than Delhi’s 265.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) city-level data, Gummidipoondi’s AQI rose from 305 on November 19 to 321 on November 20 and 342 on November 21.
Chennai recorded an AQI of 224. Gummidipoondi’s concentration of industries makes factory emissions, fuel combustion, transport and material handling among potential sources of pollution.
Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) was identified as the prominent pollutant. These tiny particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and are associated with respiratory and cardiovascular ailments.
Wind direction and atmospheric conditions could also have contributed to the deterioration by allowing emissions to accumulate or transporting polluted air from elsewhere.